3 hospitalized, 1 arrested after crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit, police say

Three people are in the hospital, and one person is in custody after a two-vehicle crash on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit early Saturday.

Michigan State Police said the incident was reported around 2:55 a.m.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man was driving on the northbound side of the freeway near Hamilton Avenue when he rear-ended a car.

The driver of the car that was hit lost control, resulting in the vehicle hitting a concrete wall and then rolling "multiple times," police said. One of the passengers was ejected from the car during the crash.

All three people riding in the vehicle that was hit were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police said troopers at the scene noticed signs of impairment in the 38-year-old man. He was subsequently arrested and had a blood draw performed on him.

The freeway was closed for around two hours following the crash.