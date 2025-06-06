Cries of injured puppy led to 911 call about animal cruelty in Ferndale

A man was arrested after a puppy was found injured and partially placed in a garbage bag in Ferndale, Michigan.

Ferndale Police Department reported responding to a 911 call about 12:10 a.m. Friday that an animal could be heard crying near Woodward Avenue and East Bennett Street. The caller said they had also seen a man place a small animal inside a garbage bag in the area.

Officers who responded to the area found a man, later identified as Curtis Christophr-Ray Martin, 25, of Detroit, crouched near a vehicle that had its hatchback open.

Upon checking the scene, police found a 3-month-old puppy in the vehicle's trunk with a garbage bag over the animal's head.

Both of the dog's ears had been severed and its tail was tied. Officers also found scissors and surgical supplies inside the vehicle.

Police attempted to arrest the nearby man, but he resisted and ran off. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody.

Martin had an arraignment hearing Friday at 43rd District Court on one count of animal-killing/torturing-second degree, and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer. All of the charges are felonies.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash. His next court hearing is June 16.

In the meantime, police took the puppy to a local animal hospital for treatment of its wounds. The dog was reported to be in stable condition and it will be under the custody of Oakland County Animal Control until it is healthy enough to be adopted.

"We are thankful for the vigilance of the 911 caller and the swift action of our patrol officers in rescuing this puppy," Ferndale Police Deputy Chief David Spellman said about the case. "This is a disturbing act of cruelty."