IndyCar drivers Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay preview 2023 Detroit Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - IndyCar drivers Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay joined CBS News Detroit to preview this weekend's Detroit Grand Prix.

It marks the first time in 32 years that the Detroit Grand Prix will be contested on the streets of downtown Detroit.

The Ed Carpenter Racing drivers give us a sneak peek of what to expect this weekend.

