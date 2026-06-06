Individual arrested in 2 attempted home invasions in Livonia, police say

A person has been arrested in connection with two attempted home invasions in Livonia, Michigan, that happened last month, which involved a suspect described by witnesses as wearing a white protective-style suit.

Police said the individual was arrested on Saturday.

A 31-year-old Livonia woman said she had let her dog out after coming home from work on the morning of May 13 when the dog ran to the backyard and started barking. Williams said she followed and saw a man who had just jumped the fence in her backyard.

The woman said the man, dressed in a protective-style suit, mumbled that he was checking on something. She confronted him before he became physical.

"He grabbed ... and tried to push me back, and then as he pushed me back, he weasled out of the gate, and he kept pushing me towards my neighbors to try to go to the opposite way to where I was standing," she said.

The man eventually ran away and took off his outfit minutes before police showed up.

Officials said that on May 14, a Livonia homeowner reported a masked individual wearing similar clothing had entered their backyard while they were doing yard work, resulting in a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect allegedly said "something about shooting" the homeowner before running off.

"The Livonia Police Department would like to recognize the outstanding work and dedication of our investigators, who worked tirelessly over the past several weeks to identify and apprehend the suspect," officials said in a news release on Saturday.

Charges against the person arrested are pending a review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.