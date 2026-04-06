Michigan alum who runs Indianapolis bar gives Wolverine fans home away from home at NCAA Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines are facing off against the UConn Huskies on Monday in Indianapolis with a men's basketball national championship title on the line.

Wolverine fans are taking over Indianapolis, and many of them are gearing up for the big game next door to the Lucas Oil Stadium at a business operated by a Michigan alum.

The owner of The Hangar, Steve Lindsay, isn't just welcoming Michigan fans to Indianapolis; he's also one of them, so he knows exactly what Wolverine fans need to feel right at home.

"What's happening right now is the absolute best case scenario, right?" said Lindsay.

As an alum and owner of his own event space, Lindsay is no stranger to hosting Big House-worthy crowds or the Michigan traditions that come with them.

"It's just so special to bring our alumni here. It's so cool to see so many generations of Michigan alumni here together, sharing stories of what it was like in college. I've seen so many people that I went to school with. And those stories, those connections are happening the whole time," Lindsay said.

That includes members of the men's basketball team that made the national championship in 2013, who were there on Saturday. Lindsay is welcoming Wolverine fans into his house, but this is nothing like your typical house party.

"[We have] 150-200 pizzas, taco nacho bar, tons of kegs. We have golf simulators, long drive competitions, and we have shuttles to the game on our handlebar bikes," he said.

And all the little details that only someone who went to Michigan would know about.

"Playing the fight song, The Victors, sprinkling in a little Mr. Brightside, eyes light up. So, having that cultural background of Michigan, it puts us in a good spot to make sure it feel like a Michigan tailgate on a day like today," Lindsay said.

Just when you thought it couldn't get anymore Michigan at the Hangar on Monday, the U of M dance team and the marching band gave fans a show, playing those same Wolverine hits live while on their way to Lucas Oil Stadium.