Deputies seek information over indecent exposure incidents in Rochester Hills, Auburn Hills

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of indecent exposure toward a group of girls who were seated in an outdoor food court in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the incidents under investigation happened about 4 p.m. on June 29 outside the Shake Shack and then a few minutes later outside the Barnes & Noble Bookstore, which are both on North Adams Road.

The suspect may also have been involved in a separate incident in Auburn Hills the same day.

"We are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and apprehending this disturbing individual," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Repeatedly targeting young girls and exposing oneself is not only vile – it's a serious crime. ... Now is the time to intervene and stop it before it goes any further."

Security video provided by Oakland County Sheriff's Office as part of an investigation in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The suspect appeared to be about age 20 to 30, according to a description provided by authorities. He had blondish-brown hair. He was wearing sunglasses, a gray collared shirt and greenish-gray cargo shorts at the time of the Rochester Hills incidents.

The girls, described as "pre-teenage" age, told detectives they were seated outside the Shake Shack when the man walked past them. As he lifted his shirt, the girls noticed the pants zipper was down and he exposed himself.

A few minutes later, the girls had moved in front of the nearby bookstore when they saw the same man walk by. He again lifted his shirt and exposed himself, the report said.

The girls yelled at the man after the second such instance, and he quickened his walking pace.

Several women who were nearby asked the girls if they needed help.

In response, the man began running through the outdoor food court. He was last seen in a nearby parking lot.

Deputies ask that anyone who can assist in the investigation contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.