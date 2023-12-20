Impaired man arrested following crash on I-696 Fwy in Royal Oak, police say

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old man from Kentucky was arrested on Dec. 16 following a crash on I-696 Fwy in Royal Oak, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers arrived at the single-vehicle crash and the man was showing signs of impairment, police said.

Troopers found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun between the driver's seat and the center console during the vehicle search, authorities said.

An OWI investigation was done and confirmed the driver was impaired, troopers said.

The man was driving without a license and is a convicted felon, according to police.

He is being held at the Oakland County Jail.