Illinois man sentenced in 2023 sexual assault of 12-year-old in Michigan

An Illinois man was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in prison in connection with the 2023 sexual assault of a 12-year-old in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Javier Mora, 22, of Des Plaines, Illinois, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of engaging in child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

State officials say that in April 2023, Mora communicated with the pre-teen through online gaming platforms. Officials say he drove from his home to Cadillac, Michigan, where he sexually assaulted the victim.

The Wexford County Prosecutor's Office initially filed charges against Mora in November 2023, and he was subsequently arrested and extradited to Michigan in January 2025 as part of Operation Survivor Justice. The statewide initiative, launched in 2024, is a partnership among the Michigan Attorney General's office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and arrest Michigan fugitives with outstanding sexual assault warrants.

"I commend the Cadillac Police Department, Oasis Family Resource Center, the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office, and our Operation Survivor Justice partners for their support in securing this sentence and providing assistance to the victim and her family," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "My office will continue to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for survivors of sexual assault."