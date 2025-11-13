Illinois man arrested for making threats toward Dearborn Heights mosque

An Illinois man was arrested for allegedly making threats toward a Dearborn Heights mosque one day after a deadly attack at a Michigan Chuch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church.

The 63-year-old Elgin, Illinois, resident turned himself in to authorities following an investigation by Dearborn Heights and Elgin police departments, as well as the FBI and the Wayne County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office signed an arrest warrant.

Authorities have not released the nature of the threats or said which mosque was allegedly threatened.

Dearborn Heights police say the threats were directed toward the unidentified mosque on Sept. 29, 2025.

"I am pleased this individual has been located, and now remains in custody," said Dearborn Heights Police Chief Ahmed Haidar in a statement. "The arrest is a great example of local, county, state and federal partners working together to address incidents of this type. Special thanks to the Officer in Charge of the case, Sergeant Ahmad Mazloum, along with the Dearborn Heights Police Department Detective Bureau and our federal partners for their extensive resources and assistance throughout the investigation."

After he turned himself in to police, the 63-year-old suspect was transferred to Dearborn Heights. He remains lodged in the Wayne County Jail pending arraignment.

Dawud Walid, the executive director of the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, issued the following statement after the arrest:

"We welcome the swift action taken by law enforcement authorities to apprehend the suspect accused of making threats against a Dearborn Heights mosque. No community should have to live in fear of hate-motivated violence. We urge state and federal authorities to continue taking such threats seriously and to ensure that all houses of worship are protected from acts of hate and intimidation," Walid said.