Illegal drugs, weapons confiscated after search warrants served in Metro Detroit

About $30,000 worth of illegal drugs, along with some weapons, were confiscated after search warrants were served in Detroit and the nearby community of Ecorse.

The Michigan State Police, Metro Detroit district, provided that report Friday. The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team led the search warrants Thursday, assisted by Michigan State Police's district headquarters and the Metro South Post.

The following items were seized:

259 grams of cocaine.

250 grams of fentanyl.

Seven firearms.

Two Glock switches, a device to make a semi-automatic Glock handgun into an automatic handgun.

Additionally, detectives recovered over $21,000 and a Dodge vehicle with intent to forfeit.

The investigation is ongoing.

This was one of multiple drug investigations that the Michigan State Police reported in Metro Detroit this week where financial support came from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant program.

