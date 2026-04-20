IKEA will open second Michigan store this summer. Here's what to know.

Swedish furniture giant IKEA is expanding in Michigan with a new pop-up store opening in Oakland County early this summer.

The pop-up store will be located at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills and is the furniture company's second Michigan location, joining the Canton Township store that opened in 2006.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

Unlike its traditional locations, IKEA says the 4,500-square-foot store will allow customers to work with IKEA employees to plan and order "home furnishing solutions that may require additional support, such as kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms."

The pop-up store will feature more than 500 products and give online shoppers the option of in-store pick-up on select qualifying purchases.

"We're thrilled to welcome customers to IKEA Auburn Hills early this summer," said Heather Spatz, market manager. "This pop‑up store with pick‑up is a different format than our traditional IKEA stores, designed specifically to bring our signature style closer to the community. By adding this location to the market, we're making IKEA more accessible, more convenient, and always affordable for the many."