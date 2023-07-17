Iggy's Eggies to open Ann Arbor location

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Iggy's Eggies, a popular downtown Detroit breakfast spot, has announced it will open a new location in Ann Arbor.

Big news out of Capitol Park and a long time coming! The entire Iggy’s Crew is pumped to announce that your li'l... Posted by Iggy's Eggies on Monday, July 10, 2023

The restaurant currently operates a walk-up window in Capital Park, serving breakfast sandwiches featuring jammy-yolk eggs, french toast sticks, biscuits, fresh-squeezed orange juice and more!

The new location will be at 611 E. Liberty, between Maynard and State streets.

"We couldn't be more igg-cited to bring our jammy yolks & crispy browns to the residents, professionals, students & visitors of our favorite college town. Get ready Ann Arbor, we're comin' for ya! Hatching late '23/early '24!" Iggy's Eggies said on Facebook.