Iggy's Eggies to open Ann Arbor location
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Iggy's Eggies, a popular downtown Detroit breakfast spot, has announced it will open a new location in Ann Arbor.
The restaurant currently operates a walk-up window in Capital Park, serving breakfast sandwiches featuring jammy-yolk eggs, french toast sticks, biscuits, fresh-squeezed orange juice and more!
The new location will be at 611 E. Liberty, between Maynard and State streets.
"We couldn't be more igg-cited to bring our jammy yolks & crispy browns to the residents, professionals, students & visitors of our favorite college town. Get ready Ann Arbor, we're comin' for ya! Hatching late '23/early '24!" Iggy's Eggies said on Facebook.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.