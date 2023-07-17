Watch CBS News
Local News

Iggy's Eggies to open Ann Arbor location

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 17, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 17, 2023 02:57

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Iggy's Eggies, a popular downtown Detroit breakfast spot, has announced it will open a new location in Ann Arbor. 

Big news out of Capitol Park and a long time coming! The entire Iggy’s Crew is pumped to announce that your li'l...

Posted by Iggy's Eggies on Monday, July 10, 2023

The restaurant currently operates a walk-up window in Capital Park, serving breakfast sandwiches featuring jammy-yolk eggs, french toast sticks, biscuits, fresh-squeezed orange juice and more!

The new location will be at 611 E. Liberty, between Maynard and State streets.

"We couldn't be more igg-cited to bring our jammy yolks & crispy browns to the residents, professionals, students & visitors of our favorite college town. Get ready Ann Arbor, we're comin' for ya! Hatching late '23/early '24!" Iggy's Eggies said on Facebook. 

First published on July 17, 2023 / 10:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.