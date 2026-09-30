Rapper Icewear Vezzo gives Jocelyn Benson tour of Detroit neighborhood

Michiganders are over a month away from the midterm elections, and as the gubernatorial race heats up, Democratic candidate and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spent Wednesday on Detroit's east side with rapper Icewear Vezzo, who showed her how he is working to make a difference in the neighborhood he grew up in.

"So our job is to show them what love is and what a home is and ultimately get them to appreciate the family that they do have in their corner," Icewear Vezzo told Benson.

The rapper grew up in the Gratiot-Findlay section of Detroit, where he says he was surrounded by too much violence, poverty and drugs. Now he, along with his family, is doing what they can to help reshape the neighborhood and uplift the lives of those who need it.

"We are here most importantly to give back, and we're giving back just by being a part of these people's lives. We all know that not everybody has family we all wished for, but now we're family," said Vezzo's cousin.

On Wednesday, Vezzo, along with his cousin, brought Benson around several homes he had purchased. The homes are now a shelter to help children who have aged out of foster care or are recovering addicts.

"It's so inspiring that you do this without any additional help, just on your own, just build something great," Benson told Vezzo.

Vezzo told Benson on Wednesday that he hopes to continue investing in this neighborhood and the people who need help the most.

"And I have intentions for this whole block, or at least for half of the block, being this way," said Vezzo.

Benson will be up against Republican Rep. John James in the November election. James participated in a sit-down with rapper 42 Dugg earlier this week.