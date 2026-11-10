ICE conducting "enforcement operation" in West Bloomfield Township neighborhood, police say

The West Bloomfield Police Department says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are conducting an "enforcement operation" in one of the township's neighborhoods on Tuesday.

Agents are at a private residence in the Lakeridge of Wabeek neighborhood, according to police. Police say three people were completing work at the residence when ICE arrived. As of 3:25 p.m., the scene was active, according to police.

Police did not immediately say whether the individuals were detained.

"The West Bloomfield Police Department was not involved in planning, initiating, or conducting this operation. The department received minimal notification and no details with regards to the actions of federal authorities," police said.

"Federal law enforcement agencies have independent authority to conduct enforcement operations within their jurisdiction. The West Bloomfield Police Department's responsibility remains the safety and security of everyone who lives, works, or visits our community."

This is the second time in a week that ICE conducted enforcement in Metro Detroit. On Saturday, Nov. 7, federal agents arrested three people in Dearborn.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed that Gustavo Adolfo Osorio Hernandez, Luis Fernando Monge-Vides, and Andoni Leonel Vasquez Martinez, all from Honduras, were arrested during a vehicle stop in Dearborn. DHS said the three people will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.