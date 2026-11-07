3 people arrested amid operation by ICE and HSI agents in Dearborn, police say

An "enforcement operation" conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations agents in Dearborn, Michigan, on Saturday morning resulted in three people being arrested, according to police.

The operation took place near Warren Avenue and Mead Street around 8 a.m. The Dearborn Police Department said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon that it was notified of the arrests by federal authorities after they were made and that there was "no advance notification or coordination" with local law enforcement or the city.

"Communication between federal agencies and local law enforcement helps support public safety and ensures we can respond accurately to residents' questions and concerns," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a written statement.

As of Saturday afternoon, federal authorities haven't provided Dearborn police with the identities of the individuals arrested or the reasons for their arrests.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to ICE for more information.

This is a developing story.