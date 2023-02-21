Watch CBS News
I-75 Modernization project resumes this weekend, requires freeway closure

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - The I-75 Modernization project will resume on Friday, Feb. 24, closing the freeway for the weekend.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation say I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road).

The closure will start at 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

Ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road, and ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

"During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75," according to MDOT officials. "Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75."

Beginning Friday morning, 12 Mile Road will be closed under I-75 for bridge work. The 12 Mile Road ramps to and from southbound I-75 will also be closed.

On Monday, two-way traffic will share the northbound lanes of I-75 between 13 Mile Road and I-696. 

MDOT officials say the following ramps will be closed until the end of the 2023 construction season:

