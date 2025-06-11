Michigan Department of Transportation seeks public feedback on I-75 HOV lanes in Oakland County

The Michigan Department of Transportation wants public feedback on the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on Interstate 75 between 12 Mile Road and South Boulevard.

Opened in 2023, the freeway's HOV lane in Oakland County has become a tool to keep traffic moving, but we asked drivers their thoughts.

CBS Detroit

"Everybody just use it, so it doesn't make sense to me," said Karen Canyon.

"The biggest thing that I see is everyone is trying to do a hundred in the fast lane, and it's no longer the fast lane," William Kemp said.

MDOT opened an anonymous online survey to seek the public's input.

CBS Detroit

"The survey is really intended to gauge public perception. We're going to analyze to see how well people understand the HOV lane, understand the restrictions, the purpose of it. We're also going to look at the statistics and see the feeling that people have about them. Do they find them convenient? If they find them convenient, is this something we can implement elsewhere in the state?" said MDOT spokesperson Rob Morosi.

Morosi says one of the main goals that will come from this survey is to curb common misconceptions of the HOV lane, including the difference between HOV and a Flex Lane.

MDOT

"The HOV lane is always open. It's 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., six hours a day that you're required to have more than one human occupant. The remainder of the day, the remaining 18 hours of a 24-hour day it's open for general use. The Flex lanes are closed during non-peak travel period. So, when you're driving and you see those signs on those gantries above the lane and there's a red X, that lane is closed. That is the biggest difference," Morosi said.

This anonymous online survey is open to anyone who drives on this stretch of I-75. It will be available until June 30. Visit MDOT's website to access the survey.