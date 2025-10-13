Watch CBS News
Southbound I-275 closed in Wayne County due to crash

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

The southbound lanes on Interstate 275 at Ford Road are closed on Monday night following a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Details on the crash have not been released, but MDOT says it is assisting Michigan State Police and the Canton Police Department. Officials say the freeway has been closed since about 8:15 p.m.

MDOT says drivers should expect major delays, as it is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

This story is developing.

