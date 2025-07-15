Huron Township police K-9 Chief gets final roll call

The Huron Township (Michigan) Public Safety Department reports that its K-9 Chief has died.

The Wayne County police agency posted the announcement Monday on its social media.

Chief was the first K-9 added to the department, introduced to the New Boston community in 2015. His name was picked by fourth graders at Brown Elementary School.

"From the moment we saw him for the first time that early morning in Ohio in K9 selection day, it was clear he was the K9 we wanted to represent this community," the department said. "Although credited with more than 1500 arrests, he had a bigger value to Huron Township in the way that he interacted with the residents of the community, especially the kids! From Halloween events to Applefest he always enjoyed the love, attention, and the treats from our residents!"

Chief retired due to medical conditions in 2023. Since that time he spent his days with his handler, Sgt. Kenneth Hickman and his family, with treats, naps and plenty of attention.

A final roll call ceremony took place Friday before he was laid to rest, with the participants including Chief's handler, family and other officers from the Huron Township Police Department.

"Out of honor and respect to what he meant to us all, Dispatch Supervisor Jill Evans delivered his final radio call as "Chief" sat quietly at attention for the final time while watching Sgt. Hickman's every move," the notice said.

The roll call can be heard on the social media video presented by the department.