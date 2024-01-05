Plans announced to expand Huntington Place in Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 5, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 5, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 5, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There are new plans to expand Huntington Place in Detroit.

The plans include building a tunnel and sky bridge, expected to connect the convention center to a new hotel that will be built by the Sterling Group, according to city officials.

2nd Avenue is set to be expanded to the waterfront, allowing pedestrians to move more freely in the area.

The plan also calls for a new parking deck with roughly a thousand parking spots.

The city expects to wrap up this project in July of 2026.