Humane Society of Monroe County dealing with parvo infections among shelter dogs

The Humane Society of Monroe County has temporarily closed its shelter and is only handling cat and kitten adoptions on a limited basis this week.

A mobile vet clinic that was scheduled for Monday at the shelter, 911 S. Raisinville Road, Monroe, has also been canceled, the agency announced. The circumstances involve multiple dogs confirmed to have parvovirus, a serious medical condition for puppies in particular.

"We went into emergency mode around here, and things have been hectic," the agency posted on social media on Dec. 23.

Three puppies were discovered to be ill, and all three were accepted into care at the Toledo Humane Society. One of those puppies, named Crush, is available for adoption in Toledo, the agency said.

However, another dog at the shelter has since been discovered to have parvo, the agency said Thursday.

"We followed veterinary instructions and all appropriate precautions. We have another dog with parvo. So, until further notice, the shelter is closed ... We are continuing to test our dogs, hoping there are no other cases."

The humane society said it also knows of other dogs in the Monroe community that have current infections.

A parvovirus infection is a serious illness for puppies, with a survival rate of about 75 to 80% even with treatment, the Veterinary Information Network organization says. Pet owners should be "prepared for a five to seven-day hospital stay and substantial expense."

The humane society said it welcomes donations of money to help with the medical costs it is facing for the care of the animals. Foster homes are also welcome from those who currently have no dogs in their home and are up to the challenge of taking care of a sick animal.

The Humane Society of Monroe County said it adopted out 405 dogs and 295 cats during 2025.