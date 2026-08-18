Human skull donated to Michigan Goodwill was not a medical specimen, police say

A human skull that was dropped off at a Chelsea, Michigan, Goodwill location earlier this year was not a medical or teaching specimen, police said.

Investigators believe that the skull came from a Black woman, who was between 20 and 49 years old at the time of her death. It is unknown when the woman died, Chelsea Chief of Police Kazyak said.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner and the University of Michigan Anthropology Department conducted an examination of the skull.

The skull is "well-preserved, skeletonized, dry, and there are traces of adherent soil on it," according to police.

The skull was turned over to the FBI on Aug. 18 and will be sent to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia, for additional testing, including DNA testing, police said.

On Jan. 26, 2026, police responded to the Goodwill Donation Center in the 1100 block of South Main Street after someone reported receiving a "suspicious item" at the drop-off location.

The item appeared to be a human skull that was wrapped in a shirt, according to police.

Chelsea police have followed up on more than 20 tips from the public, but are still working to identify the individual who dropped off the skull.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelsea police at 734-475-9122.