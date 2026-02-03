Human skull donated to Michigan Goodwill store; police looking for woman responsible

Police in Chelsea, Michigan, are looking to speak with a woman who dropped off a human skull at a thrift store last week.

On Jan. 26, police responded to the Goodwill Donation Center in the 1100 block of South Main Street after someone reported receiving a "suspicious item" at the drop-off location.

The item appeared to be a human skull that was wrapped in a shirt, police said.

Chelsea Police Department

Police did not find any "visible damage" or "uncharacteristic holes" in the skull.

Officers have since turned the skull over to the medical examiner's office for analysis. An investigation is ongoing.

Now, police would like to speak with the person responsible for dropping off the skull.

"One of the items appears to have been accidentally included in the donations," Chelsea police said in a statement. "Chelsea PD would like to speak with her to confirm her decision."

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelsea police at 734-475-9122.