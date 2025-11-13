Human skull discovered by survey crew in wooded area in Wayne, police say

A human skull discovered by a survey crew in a wooded area in Wayne, Michigan, on Thursday is believed to be connected to human skeletal remains previously found in the spring, police said.

A survey crew found the skull around 2 p.m. Thursday in an area northwest of Michigan Avenue and Newburgh Road, according to Wayne Deputy Chief Finley Carter III.

In March, police say adult skeleton remains were discovered. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet identified those remains.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police have not provided any additional information.