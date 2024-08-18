Watch CBS News
Local News

Human remains found on property of Dale Warner, Michigan man charged with murder in wife's disappearance

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Warrant request filed in Na'Ziyah Harris case, details for Woodward Dream Cruise and more stories
Warrant request filed in Na'Ziyah Harris case, details for Woodward Dream Cruise and more stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - Human remains have been found on a Lenawee County property belonging to Dale Warner, who is charged with murder in his wife's disappearance more than three years ago. 

On Sunday, Michigan State Police said in a statement that they found human remains while executing a search warrant on Dale Warner's property. 

Dale Warner's wife, Dee Warner, 52, was last seen on April 25, 2021, near her home in Lenawee County. 

Dale Warner was arrested in November 2023 and charged with open murder. He was arraigned in June 2024 and bound over for trial. He is also charged with tampering with evidence in the case. 

Dale Warner has denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance. 

"The remains are currently in the process of being recovered and there will be a great deal of work and testing completed before positive identification is made," MSP said in a statement on X. "The family of Dee Warner has been contacted and advised of the findings." 

Dale Warner is back in court on Sept. 4 for a pretrial hearing. He is being held at the Lenawee County Jail. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information related to Dee Warner's disappearance is asked to call D/Sgt. Dan Drewyor at 734-242-3500.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.