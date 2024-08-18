Human remains found on property of Dale Warner, Michigan man charged with murder in wife's disappearance

Warrant request filed in Na'Ziyah Harris case, details for Woodward Dream Cruise and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Human remains have been found on a Lenawee County property belonging to Dale Warner, who is charged with murder in his wife's disappearance more than three years ago.

On Sunday, Michigan State Police said in a statement that they found human remains while executing a search warrant on Dale Warner's property.

Dale Warner's wife, Dee Warner, 52, was last seen on April 25, 2021, near her home in Lenawee County.

Dale Warner was arrested in November 2023 and charged with open murder. He was arraigned in June 2024 and bound over for trial. He is also charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

Dale Warner has denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

"The remains are currently in the process of being recovered and there will be a great deal of work and testing completed before positive identification is made," MSP said in a statement on X. "The family of Dee Warner has been contacted and advised of the findings."

Dale Warner is back in court on Sept. 4 for a pretrial hearing. He is being held at the Lenawee County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to Dee Warner's disappearance is asked to call D/Sgt. Dan Drewyor at 734-242-3500.