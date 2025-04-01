Human remains found in 1987 in Toledo identified as missing Michigan woman

Ohio authorities have identified a Jane Doe, whose remains were found behind an auto repair shop in Toledo in 1987.

The Toledo Police Department said Thursday that the missing woman was identified as 18-year-old Tammy Lowe of Taylor, Michigan.

On June 16, 1987, the body of a young woman was found behind an auto repair shop on Collingwood Boulevard near I-75. Police say the body was wrapped in a cloth and burned, and that the woman had died several days before being found.

The woman was described as having strawberry-blonde hair and being between 16 and 20 years old at the time of her death. She was estimated to be between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds.

Despite having clues and characteristics, police were unable to identify the woman.

In October 2024, the Porchlight Project began working with Toledo police to identify the remains. The nonprofit, which provides funding for DNA testing and genetic genealogy for Ohio cold cases, funded genetic genealogy DNA testing through Othram, a laboratory in The Woodlands, Texas.

DNA testing revealed a possible relative living in Michigan. Detectives from the Ohio Bureau of Investigation, the Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Coroner's Office found possible family members living near Detroit.

On a final DNA sample taken from a close relative, confirmed, and on March 20, Jane Doe was formally identified as Tammy Lowe.

The Toledo Police Department is grateful to The Porchlight Project, Othram, Ohio BCI, Lucas County Cold Case Unit, and the Lucas County Coroner's Office for their assistance in identifying Ms. Lowe," said Toledo police in a statement.