Decomposed human remains found near US-131 in West Michigan, police say

Decomposed human remains were found near a West Michigan highway Tuesday afternoon, Michigan State Police said. 

Police say the remains were found in Comstock Park near US-131 and the West River Drive exit, which is in the area of LMCU Ballpark, the home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, the Detroit Tigers' Midwest League High-A affiliate. 

"The remains are significantly decomposed, and positive identification has not yet been made," MSP said in a statement.    

An investigation is ongoing. Police have not released any additional information. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

