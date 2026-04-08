Human remains found by road workers in Gratiot County, Michigan, sheriff says

An investigation is ongoing after human remains were found by road workers on Tuesday in Gratiot County, Michigan.

Sheriff Tom Clark says deputies responded to northbound US-127 near Michigan Avenue in Pine River Township, Michigan, where the remains were found by Gratiot County Road Commission workers conducting maintenance in the area.

The sheriff's office says further examination confirmed that the remains were human, and they were taken to the Genesee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials are now working to identify the person.

The Michigan State Police Forensic Team, K-9 team and Michigan State University Anthropology Unit assisted the responding deputies at the scene.