Howell schools closed as officials investigate possible social media threat

Howell Public Schools in Livingston County, Michigan, is closed Monday while authorities investigate a possible threat against the high school.

The school district issued the closing notice early in the morning, after learning of "a social media message circulating that referenced a threat of violence against Howell High School.

"As soon as we were alerted to this, an investigation was launched, and law enforcement was involved. At this time, law enforcement needs additional time to thoroughly investigate this matter," the district said.

And with that, the school closing notice for Monday was issued.

In the meantime, Hazel Park Schools in Oakland County said an arrest was made in the aftermath of a possible threat at its high school that authorities learned about late Sunday.

"Our students and family members alerted the proper authorities of the situation, and they were able to investigate it properly to pinpoint who made the threat and took immediate action to put an end to it. The student who made the threat is currently in custody. There are no threats to the community or the student body," Hazel Park Superintendent Amy Wilcox said.

Given the status of the investigation, classes are in session as scheduled Monday at Hazel Park.

"Hazel Park Schools takes any threat very seriously and are thankful for the action taken to alert us to this situation. A safe and welcoming school is the responsibility of all of us. Please encourage your child to say something if they see or hear something or report it through our online reporting tool, OK2Say. We will investigate everything reported fully, and students will face consequences that could include potential expulsion," the district said.

Michigan's school safety hotline and tip program, OK2SAY, launched in 2014 as a way to confidentially report possible criminal activity or harm directed to students, schools or school employees. There have been over 8,000 tips reported to the hotline on topics such as bullying, alcohol use or fights so far this year.

The above video originally aired Sept. 16, 2024.