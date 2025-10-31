Howell Opera House to host first-ever Día de los Muertos event this weekend

Organizers say that this weekend will be Howell's first-ever Día de los Muertos celebration.

Also known as Day of the Dead, it is a celebration often observed in Mexico, Guatemala and Ecuador, among other places. It's a way of remembering and celebrating the lives of loved ones who have passed away. You often see altars that include candles, pictures and even favorite foods.

"We're going to have a community event to welcome the Hispanic and not Hispanic community here to celebrate Día de Muertos," said Liliana Ospina Herbsteith who is organizing the event with The Minority Education Freedom Foundation and Latinos En Michigan TV. "It's like a representation of that person and honoring the memory of that person."

She explained that she and her husband have been living in Livingston County for more than a decade, and they see putting on this event on Sunday as a way of sharing culture.

"I know right now there has been a lot of controversy with the Hispanic community with what's going on around the nation, but the reality is that most immigrants come here to work and to have a better life and to contribute to this wonderful country," said Ospina Herbsteith.

She said that it's all about showing gratitude.

"For us, this event is to share that diverse culture and tell Livingston and Michigan that we are grateful," said Ospina Herbsteith.

There's no better way of doing just that, than with food. Ospina Herbsteith said there will be tamales, horchata, hot chocolate, dancing and singing on Sunday night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

If you look online for the event, you might find it's already sold out, but organizers said no one will be turned away.