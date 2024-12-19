Mother of Michigan toddler killed in accidental shooting discharged without further probation

Mother discharged without further probation one year after child dies in accidental shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - The mother of a Howell toddler who died after gaining access to an unsecured firearm last year was sentenced in court Thursday afternoon.

It was an emotional day in the courtroom as Tonya Lacey stood before a judge, anticipating a sentencing in connection with her child's death last summer. Lacey pled no contest to second-degree child abuse in March and was granted a delayed sentencing at a hearing in April.

On Thursday, the judge decided to discharge Lacey without further probation, saying any action the court takes would not change the tragic outcome.

Shown is Tonya Lacey, the mother of a Howell toddler that was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after gaining access to an unsecured firearm last year. CBS Detroit

"It is a tragedy, and I don't think that further action this court takes or doesn't take regards to sentencing is going to change anything for Ms. Lacey. As a mother, I'm certain that she's living in her own personal grief," said Judge Cavanaugh.

Before the sentencing, David Lacey, the child's father, addressed the court, calling the incident an "unimaginably tragic event" and begged mercy from the judge, who was visibly emotional as he spoke.

Tonya Lacey's defense attorney added in court that a jail sentence is not necessary and the fact that she lost her child is enough grief.

Pictured is Judge Cavanaugh. CBS Detroit

"A little 2-year-old boy is dead. How tragic can it be? What a great loss for the parents. How much more can you punish a parent other than I lost my child? You take responsibility for it, and there's going to be guilt for the rest of her life. What more can the court do to her? Nothing. She's going to suffer, and hopefully, she can overcome it, and the family can heal," attorney Mitchell Rivitwer said.

Throughout this process, Tonya Lacey has been on probation, in counseling and was ordered to take gun safety classes.

Her attorney says had the incident happened after the mandated gun safety storage laws took effect here in Michigan, it most likely would have been an entirely different outcome with her sentencing.