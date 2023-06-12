Toddler in Howell killed following accidental gun discharge

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A toddler is dead after an accidental shooting at a home in Howell on Sunday.

According to Howell Police, the 2-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm and was accidentally shot at the home in the 1900 block of Oak Squire Lane at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Police released few details about the incident, but the child was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Howell Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.