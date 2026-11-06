Howell man to face trial in Livingston County over threats made to circuit court judge

A Southeast Michigan man will face trial in Livingston County over accusations that he threatened the life of a circuit court judge.

Kyle Fawaz, 31, of Howell, was bound over to stand trial in the 44th Circuit Court over the threats made regarding a judge who presided over a previous criminal case in the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County. The accusation made by the Michigan Attorney General's office is that Fawaz sent several text messages to his probation officer that included the threats.

He was charged in October with one count each of making a terroristic threat, a 20-year felony, use of a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony, and malicious use of telecommunications services, a 6-month misdemeanor.

The case is being prosecuted by the Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit under the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

"Public servants, from judges to clerks to local officials and lawmakers, shouldn't have to fear for their personal safety, or their very lives, for fulfilling their duties," said Attorney General Nessel at the time of Fawaz's district court arraignment.