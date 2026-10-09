Howell man accused of making death threats against circuit court judge

A Howell man is accused of threatening the life of a sitting circuit court judge, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

In August, state prosecutors say 31-year-old Kyle Fawaz sent several text messages to his probation officer and allege that the messages stated his intent to kill a particular judge. Prosecutors allege that Fawaz also said in the messages that he had large quantities of chemicals that could be used to make a bomb, and that Fawaz explained how those components could be combined for such an effect.

The judge had previously presided over a criminal case in the 3rd Circuit Court concerning Fawaz, according to state prosecutors.

Fawaz was arraigned on one count each of making a terroristic threat, a 20-year felony, using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony, and malicious use of telecommunications services, a six-month misdemeanor.

"Public servants, from judges to clerks to local officials and lawmakers, shouldn't have to fear for their personal safety, or their very lives, for fulfilling their duties," Nessel said in a statement. "Threats of this nature are unacceptable against anyone, though when they are made against an officer of the court for their service to public safety, it's a crime not only against the victim but also the institutions that keep all our communities safe."

Fawaz's case is being prosecuted by the state's Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit, which Nessel launched in 2019.