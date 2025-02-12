Cardiologist shares how shoveling snow can be hazardous to your health

How shoveling snow can be hazardous to your health

(CBS DETROIT) — With several inches of snow expected throughout most of Metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday, it will be a tedious task to shovel.

Doctors say shoveling snow from your driveway can significantly increase the risk of a heart attack because of how cold it is and the increased exertion.

Shoveling snow can be dangerous, especially for those with risk factors that could lead to a heart attack, like those with high blood pressure, obesity, and who are over the age of 65.

Dr. Delair Gardi, an interventional cardiologist with the Detroit Medical Center, says it's all about minimizing risk. He encourages people to stretch before shoveling and take breaks periodically.

"The best advice I can give you is stay well hydrated," Gardi said. "Number two, we have to be always warm. Number three, you should take breaks, which means if you are going to go out and do this for a few minutes, please take a break for a moment. The snow is not going to run away; you are not in a race."

With most of Southeast Michigan projected to get between four and eight inches of snow and with the potential for single-digit wind chills, the American Heart Association warns that this is a perfect storm for heart health hazards.

"If you grab the shovel and there is only a few inches of snow outside, that will add a lot of stress to your heart, and this move of you grabbing the snow and trying to move it up and throw it is going to put a lot of pressure on your heart, and believe it or not, the amount of pressure you put with just two minutes of doing those little moves is equal to exercising on the treadmill for 10-15 minutes," Gardi said.

Dr. Gardi urges Metro Detroiters to bundle up appropriately because breathing in cold air causes constriction of blood vessels throughout the body.

If you have any concerns about your heart health, talk to your doctor before shoveling snow, or consider alternatives like using a snow blower or hiring someone to plow your driveway.