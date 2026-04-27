Michigan's Mitten not an accident. How Michigan got its shape.

The shape of Michigan, often recognized as a "mitten," is more than a point of pride. It's a result of natural forces that shaped the region thousands of years ago.

"In a state where you can simply point to where you live, Michigan's shape is part of its identity," said Jacob Bloom with the Michigan Science Center.

But that iconic Lower Peninsula, along with the Upper Peninsula, did not form by chance.

Around 20,000 years ago, the region was covered by massive sheets of ice during the last ice age. As those glaciers slowly melted, they carved out the Great Lakes and left behind the land that would become Michigan.

"The way that we have our landmass is, of course, because of the end of the ice age and the melting of our ice sheets," Bloom said.

That process is what makes Michigan unique. It's the only state divided into two large peninsulas and surrounded by freshwater.

"We have a little bit of the land mass connected to Wisconsin, known as the Upper Peninsula, which archeologically might be one of the most fascinating spaces in the entire country," Bloom said.

Evidence of Michigan's ancient past can still be found today.

At the Michigan Science Center, visitors can see and even handle pieces of that history.

"It's called calcite, a sedimentary form of rock. All of these ocean creatures fell to the bottom of the sediment," said Domenic Roberto with the Michigan Science Center.

Those remnants offer a reminder that long before state lines were drawn, this land was shaped by water, ice and time.

From glaciers to the Great Lakes, Michigan's geography tells a story that began long before the U.S. existed.