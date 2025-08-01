Three people escape after house fire discovered in Monroe

Three people escaped safely after a fire began Thursday at their home in Monroe, Michigan.

The Monroe Public Safety Department said smoke was visible, coming from the attic, when first responders arrived about 12:56 p.m. to the 400 block of Smith Street, near West Fourth Street.

"At the time of the fire, there were three occupants in the residence, all of whom were able to escape safely without injury," the report said.

The City of Monroe Fire Department was assisted on scene by Monroe Township Fire and Monroe Community Ambulance.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown. Anyone who has information to assist in that review is asked to contact Monroe Fire Marshal Hudson at 734-243-7519.