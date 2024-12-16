House fire leaves Detroit family without a home for the holidays

(CBS DETROIT) – A family in Detroit is now without a home after flames tore through their house on Braile Street over the weekend.

Roslyn McGee's home on Detroit's west side is still standing, but inside are charred walls and soot scattered throughout.

"I'm still in shock. I just can't believe this is happening to me," said McGee.

Early Saturday morning, a fire that McGee believes started in the basement ripped through the inside.

"It was like something out of a movie. I had never seen anything go ablaze that quickly. My three-year-old was coughing, and I knew that my 12-year-old was asleep, and I was like, 'I gotta hurry up; I gotta get my baby; I gotta get everybody out,'" McGee said.

McGee's family made it out safely, but their house is destroyed, including their clothes and Christmas presents for her three kids.

"We literally don't have nothing. We are starting from the bottom," said McGee.

The family was temporarily placed in a hotel by the American Red Cross, but McGee is now trying to figure out her next move.

"I don't have a next step because I don't know. I just don't know," she stated.

Flames left a family of four displaced, only left with memories and the clothes on their backs.

McGee is now hoping for a holiday miracle.

"At least we have a roof over our heads; we're not outside, we're not cold. We have a little stove, a little fridge, and we can eat. But my biggest Christmas wish right now is a house. I want a house for me and my kids. I want us to be ok for Christmas," McGee stated.

Detroit's housing team is working with McGee and her family to help them find a new home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.