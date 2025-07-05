Watch CBS News
House explodes on Detroit's east side; at least 1 person injured

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

Detroit fire crews responded to a house explosion on the city's east side Saturday afternoon. 

The explosion occurred around 3:49 p.m. on the 19400 block of McCormick Street near Moross Road and I-94. 

"The house shook like something blew. Air conditioning fans and debris were all in the streets," said neighbor Jada Baker.

Fire officials say one person was injured in the explosion and that the homes directly to the left and right of the house where the explosion occurred suffered damage. No one was inside those homes at the time of the explosion, but crews say all three homes are now uninhabitable. 

"We have the one house in the middle that exploded, and the two houses on either side of it," said Detroit Fire Department Senior Chief Darnell McLaurin. "The first house on the left, we found nobody in it. The individual that lived in the house next door was already outside, so there were no injuries or issues in that house either, so both of those and all three houses are uninhabitable at that point." 

DTE has shut off utilities to the three homes impacted by the explosion. 

Heath Kalb contributed to this report.

