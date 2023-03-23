Hot dog buns sold in Michigan, 3 other states recalled for undeclared sesame

(CBS DETROIT) - Perfection Bakeries, doing business as Aunt Millie's, recalled 8-count packages of Our Family White Hot Dog Buns because they may contain undeclared sesame.

Our Family White Hot Dog Buns U.S. Food and Drug Administration

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, people with an allergy or sensitivity to sesame could have severe or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these hot dog buns.

These products were distributed in retail stores in Michigan, along with Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

The recalled hot dog buns come in a plastic package with a blue twist tie and "Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct." printed at the top of the packaging. The product UPC is 0-70253-75107-3 and includes best buy dates 4-9-2023 and earlier.

The FDA says that there has been one report of a reaction in connection to consuming these hot dog buns.

Officials initiated the recall after it was found that sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal it contained sesame.

Production of this product has been suspended until Aunt Millie's and the FDA complete their investigation, and all of the recalled product has been removed from stores.

People who purchased the product are urged to return them to the store they purchased from to receive a full refund.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Aunt Millie's at 1-800-995-8245 Ext. 276 between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST.