Acclaimed choreographer Hope Boykin visits Detroit, works with studio

(CBS DETROIT) - An acclaimed dancer and choreographer makes a stop in Metro Detroit to share her wisdom at a local dance studio.

"Seeing them be able to take my movement and my ideas, laugh with me when I joke, share and understand the creative movement that I'm really interested in, is it's a blessing to me," says Hope Boykin, Alvin Ailey dancer and choreographer.

After a decades-long career in the big apple at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Boykin shares what she has learned with the professional dancers at Eisenhower Dance Detroit.

"Day one, literally, I just felt the hours were so open, their hearts were inviting and I was truly, truly accepted into this space," says Boykin.

"It's truly so inspiring to have her here," says Emy Bezbatchenko, a company dancer with Eisenhower Dance Detroit.

Bezbatchenko says Boykin's resume speaks for itself; and what she's teaching, Bezbatchenko hopes to utilize in her everyday training.

"I hope to take her ability to quickly change from styles of movement. So taking the technique and qualified modern that she is giving us, as well as the movement style and the uniqueness of her movement. So I hope to take that into my movement," Bezbatchenko said.

As for Boykin, her time on the floor is winding down. But, having worked in Detroit and the surrounding areas before, she says the Motor City is the perfect place to wrap up a busy year.

"This is my final project, my final commission. I wasn't sure what I was going to make, but working with these artists, my brain is just overflowing with creative ideas, so I can't wait to see what the final work is," says Boykin.