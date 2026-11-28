A 61-year-old woman is in custody after a homicide that left a man dead in the Upper Peninsula community of Forsyth Township, Michigan.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the incident at a home in Forsyth Township on Saturday around 12:18 a.m. The state law enforcement agency said, following a preliminary investigation, that the Gwinn, Michigan, woman is suspected of killing a 43-year-old Gwinn man.

The woman was lodged in the Marquette County Jail on Saturday morning, according to officials. Additional details regarding the homicide have yet to be released.

Forsyth Township is roughly 32 miles south of Marquette, Michigan.