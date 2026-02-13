Holly man receives life-saving award for rescue efforts during fall through ice

The Holly Police Department presented a life-saving award to a bystander who assisted a snowmobiler who fell through the ice in Oakland County, Michigan.

Wade Wines of Holly was honored at Tuesday's Holly City Council meeting with the Citizen Life Saving Citation, with the presentation attended by members of his family along with the man he saved, Adam Brewer of Holly.

The accident happened about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 4 at Bush Lake. Police were called to the lake on report that a man and his snowmobile broke through the ice.

Several people were on shore at the time, including Wines, who had been ice fishing that day and was wearing both ice spikes and a floatation suit.

By the time police arrived, Wines was on the ice, reaching out with a rope and other equipment. Wines used the rope to pull the victim away from the hole in the ice while first responders prepared a kayak for the rescue efforts.

"The quick-thinking, courageous, and selfless actions of Mr. Wade Wines prevented a drowning and directly saved a life. His actions bring great credit upon himself, his family, and the entire Holly community," police said. "Well done Mr. Wines, and so glad to have you still with us, Mr. Brewer."

In the meantime, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team was able to get the snowmobile equipment out of the water.