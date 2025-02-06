Holland's Tulip Time shortens route of festival parade, citing potential safety issues

HOLLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A popular spring parade in West Michigan has shortened its route in response to safety issues at large events in other parts of the country.

Tulip Time, in partnership with the City of Holland and the Holland Police Department, made the announcement Thursday regarding the Volksparade, which is one of the highlights of the Tulip Time festival.

This year's festival features activities in and around Holland from May 2-11, the Volksparade is slated for May 10. Hundreds of thousands of people visit the community during the festival season.

"Along with planning many events throughout the week, we continue to work with our local partners focusing on safety for our children, community members and visitors who participate in and attend our events," the press release said.

This year, the organizers decided to make a change to the parade, "in response to evolving safety concerns at large events in our country, including incidents such as an event in New Orleans, where a vehicle entered a parade route with devastating consequences."

The Volksparade will follow a shorter route starting at Columbia and Eighth Street, traveling down Eighth to end at 11th and VanRaalte. This mirrors the route followed by the Kinderparade, scheduled for May 8. The intention is to reduce the number of road closures needed and improve traffic flow for the event.

"By shortening the route and concentrating resources, law enforcement can better ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees," Gwen Auwerda, Executive Director of Tulip Time, said in the announcement.

The Volksparade includes bands, floats and other entries; many of the participants and guests dress in Dutch attire to celebrate the occasion.