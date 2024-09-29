Holland police chase ends in fatal crash, killing 2

Man charged in Na'Ziyah Harris case in court, boy killed by falling tree in Howell and more stories

Man charged in Na'Ziyah Harris case in court, boy killed by falling tree in Howell and more stories

Man charged in Na'Ziyah Harris case in court, boy killed by falling tree in Howell and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Two people are dead and an investigation is underway in Holland after a high-speed chase ended in a crash Sunday morning.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says police received a report of several people fighting by a Speedway gas station at 800 Washington Ave. just before 2:30 a.m.

An officer walking toward the gas station noticed a motorist in a silver vehicle speeding out of the parking lot with the vehicle's headlights off.

As the driver sped away, several gunshots were heard. Authorities believe the shots came from the vehicle.

The officer returned to his cruiser and followed the motorist, who sped from West 33rd Street, to Pioneer Street and then to 32nd Street. Throughout the chase, authorities say the driver was traveling at high speeds and its headlights remained off.

The motorist lost control near South Shore Drive and crashed the vehicle into a tree. The department of public safety says the driver and a passenger in the vehicle were found dead at the scene of the crash.

No one was injured from the gunshots, according to authorities.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

Department officials are asking anyone with information to call 616-355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. If you'd like to remain anonymous, call Silent Observer at 1-877-877-4536 or text OCMTIP and a message to 274637.