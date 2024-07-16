Watch CBS News
Local News

Highland Township man drowns while swimming in Townsend Lake

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Trump appears at RNC, jury deliberations resume in Samantha Woll murder trial and more top stories
Trump appears at RNC, jury deliberations resume in Samantha Woll murder trial and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Highland Township man drowned Tuesday while swimming in Townsend Lake in Independence Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says. 

Officials say the man, who has not been identified, was swimming with a friend Tuesday afternoon when he unexpectedly went underwater and did not resurface. The sheriff's office's search and rescue team responded to the incident around 1:40 p.m. 

Divers found the swimmer in 20 feet of water, about 100 feet from shore, around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the swimmer. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Townsend Lake is located east of Dixie Highway, near Waterford Road. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.