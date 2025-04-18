Michigan man charged with murder in fatal shooting of fiancée

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

A Highland Township, Michigan, man is facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting his 23-year-old fiancée to death.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Michael Devon Webb, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Webb was arraigned in the 52-1 District Court.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says Webb fatally shot Rachel Renee Wooten on April 15, 2025, in their home in the 200 block of Maple. Wooten died at the scene with a gunshot wound to the neck. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole for the murder charge.

Webb called 911, claiming that he accidentally shot Wooten and himself while cleaning his gun. However, the sheriff's office says evidence does not support that claim.

"I am proud of our investigators and team that responded to a tragic death and unraveled a false offered narrative to hold an individual accountable," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.