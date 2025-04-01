Highland Park residents growing frustrated as city remains under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been in effect for the city of Highland Park for several days now due to low water pressure.

The city is distributing bottled water to residents on Hamilton Avenue.

The water distribution started at 9 a.m. Tuesday. There was a break while city leaders attended the funeral of the former mayor, and then things picked up again about an hour ago.

It's a welcome relief for residents living here.

A long line of Highland Park residents waited eagerly in their cars for a case of bottled water.

Sarah Grieve says the water pressure inside her home is very low.

"The water keeps on like spazzing as it comes out of the faucet, and I'm honestly afraid to give it to my pets," Grieve said.

On March 20, Highland Park City Hall closed due to ongoing issues with low water pressure in the area.

A boil water advisory was then issued on March 4 and then again on March 29.

"It's been like this off and on for a minute. I think they need to do something about it. I'm just being real, you know," Lisa Mosson, a Highland Park resident, said.

Beloved community member and founder of Avalon Village, Mama Shu, has been doing her part to help with the water distribution on Monday.

"We're just problem solvers, you know, here at the village, you know, if there's a need and we're part of this community, we definitely want to make sure that we're a part of when the community needs us," Harris said.

Koron Wilkerson, the owner of Rock Local Entertainment Café, decided to help by dropping off even more cases of water.

"The city has limited resources. So whenever we can come out, we can all bind together and come together and pitch in. It helps the whole community," Wilkerson said.

In a statement, the city explained that the problems are the result of infrastructure work on aging water lines.

"We need to make sure that we have a contingency plan because we know that the infrastructure is rusting out," Harris said.

Upgrading the lines is a project that could take up to seven years.

"Honestly, like, I'm really looking forward to something being done," Grieve said.

Until then, the city or community member will have water for those who need it.

According to the city, GLWA has recently opened new valves, which means residents should see an increase in water pressure.

The next step will be water quality testing.

Once negative test results come back, the boil water advisory will be lifted.