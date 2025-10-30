Why are candy prices higher this Halloween season? Michigan experts weigh in

It's time to buy candy for Halloween. But now with tariffs and inflation, experts believe your dollar will not stretch as much as it usually does.

"Prices are very, very high this year," one shopper said.

One of the main items' more expensive this Halloween is chocolate because of fewer cocoa powder crops overseas.

"Cocoa beans are grown out of the United States. Chocolate itself has gone up another percentage because of the tariffs, which kind of hurts it," said Steve Sikora, who owns "The Bulk Store" in Taylor, Michigan.

Sikora says he buys thousands of pounds in products. This year, he noticed a change.

"The price itself gets raised, or some of my wholesalers add a line, tariff charge. And they're charging us additionally," he said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, candy and chewing gum prices are up nearly 10% over the last year. While the extra tariff charge is in effect, Steve is doing what he can to help his customers.

"We haven't raised our prices because of it. We're just biting our lip waiting for it to go away. Because you hate to have to charge your customers more," Sikora said.

Financial website FinanceBuzz looked at the price of bags of candy in 2020 vs today. It found that prices have shot up almost 80%. Experts say one way to save money is to find deals.

"I'm going to guess places like Miejer and Target are going to have sales coming up, because they want to get rid of it. So there might be sales even coming up on Halloween day," said Jeff Rightmer, supply chain management professor at Wayne State University.

Last year, Americans spent over $7 billion on Halloween chocolate and candy. That's a 2.2% increase from 2023, according to the National Confectioners Association.

Experts tell CBS News Detroit that, through it all, sales of chocolate and candy this Halloween season are expected to grow roughly 3%.

"If you tend to go away from the non-chocolate things... like gummy worms or stuff like that. The prices haven't increased as much. Inflation has certainly kicked some of that up. But as far as chocolate goes, that's what you're seeing the biggest increase in," Rightmer said.