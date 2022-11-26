High schoolers volunteer to provide gifts to foster kids

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit high school group is spending their holiday season giving back to foster care children.

"Around the holidays, it just really helps to spread the positivity," says Detroit Catholic Central senior Michael Ehresman.

Ehresman is just one of the multiple Catholic Central students in GDK, short for goodness, discipline and knowledge. It's a group of students grades 9-12 who volunteer their time to community groups and non-profits like Big Family of Michigan. This particular non-profit provides essentials for foster care children waiting to be adopted and in this case, may not otherwise receive Christmas presents.

"We like to help out people who have hit some tough times," Ehresman added.

Sharon McCaughrin, CEO of Big Family of Michigan says over 1,500 kids will be receiving the gifts this year. It's the second year Detroit Catholic Central students are taking part in the volunteer efforts.

"Every child gets seven brand new presents. If we don't have the help of volunteers like these kids that are here today, we don't get the work done," McCaughrin said. She added working with high school students helps them learn about foster care children and their needs.

McCaughrin also said it gives these students an appreciation for what they have and how much their time truly helps.

"I love seeing young men or young women come in and help us out. It's good for them. It's good for us. It's just a good, good feeling thing so that there's nothing, there's no bad feelings on this job. It's just the perfect thing, perfect world," said McCaughrin.